Kane Brown and Lowe’s start renovating the East Lake Boys and Girls Club

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn (WDEF) – After months of waiting, Lowe’s has announced the locations that were chosen for their 100 Hometowns project.

News 12 caught up with former Lowe’s associate and country music star, Kane Brown, who helped to kick off this exciting project back in March.

He was excited about the life changing potential of the project- and thrilled that it will be improving the lives of local kids-right here in his hometown of Chattanooga.

“We’re going all across the country doing everything from revamping libraries, food shelters, homeless shelters, civic centers and tons of jobs. 100 to be exact,” says Todd Drew, Store Manager for Lowe’s in Hixson.

Chattanooga is proud that one of the 100 hometowns chosen for the project, is the East Lake Boys and Girls Club.

Lowe’s will clean, expand and renovate the center, for kids to enjoy now-and in the future.

“They are going to get new plank flooring throughout the center , new vibrant colors on the walls. We’re expanding the walls to where the rooms are bigger. They are going to have new furniture for their computer pods and they are going to have their own teen center,” says Drew.

Former Lowe’s associate and Chattanooga Native, Kane Brown, believes that this renovation will help the Boys and Girls Club continue to be a home away from home for local youth.

“ I was always trying to find where I fit in and who I fit in with. The boys and girls club is a community where kids can feel safe. They see the same group of friends when they go there so for me I feel like it’s a nice recess while your parents are at work,” says Country Music Star, Kane Brown.

“ This facility was built in 1995. About 750 kids come here every year. What we need to do is bring it up to today’s code. So many kids that attend our club come from under-resourced households, so coming to this place it’s safe, fun and provides resources that many households don’t have,” says Jim Morgan, CEO of The Boys and Girls Club.

“I wished I had a boys and girls club when I was younger so that’s why it means so much to me now. I have visited almost every Boys and Girls Club around the United States. Now I am glad I get to help the one in my hometown since they have done so much for me,” says Kane Brown.

The renovation project is expected to be done by the end of August 2021.

Communities can find details of every 100 Hometowns projects and keep up with their progress by clicking this link.