Hamilton County Health Department hosts Back to School Vaccine events

By
Joeli Poole
-
0
48

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn (WDEF) – The Hamilton County Health Department is hosting a back to school vaccinate and birth certificate event.

The events are located at the health department and open on weekdays from 8am to 4pm. 

Parents or guardians do not have to make an appointment to receive the services. 

The event offers many services to parents such as: immunization forms, birth certificates, required school vaccines and even the Covid-19 shot to anyone above the age of 12. 

The parent or legal guardian needs to bring a valid ID for themselves. They also need to bring a copy of their insurance card , if they have insurance. If they don’t have insurance we do have charges based on a sliding scale fee. Also bring any shot records that they have for the child,” says Lauren Vosika, Pediatric Clinic Manager at Health Dept. 

Services Offered

  • Tennessee Immunization Forms
  • Birth Certificates
  • Required school vaccinations
  • For a full list of vaccinations required by age group, visit the TN Department of Health’s website.
  • Kindergartners, seventh graders, and students new to Hamilton County Schools are due for a new vaccine series; however, Health Department nurses are available to bring each child up to date on their vaccine requirements.
  • The Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine is available for all guests 12 and up.

 

Details

  • No appointment is necessary.
  • Free parking is available in the garage across the street from Erlanger’s Emergency Department. Please bring your parking ticket into the Health Department and ask staff to validate it.
  • For the safety of Health Department staff and clients, masks and social distancing measures are required inside the building.
  • Bilingual staff are available.
  • Usual Health Department charges apply, including sliding fee schedule based on income.
  • Call the Health Department’s hotline at 423-209-8383 if you have any questions.

 

Parents/legal guardians are asked to bring the following documentation:

  • Current valid ID. If ID is expired, provide two pieces of mail with current name and address.
  • Custody papers (If applicable)
  • Health insurance card (If applicable)
  • Proof of child wellness physical (if applicable and/or required by the school).
  • If child is new to Hamilton County Schools, parents/legal guardians are asked to bring their child’s immunization record.

 

Current Services

Parents/guardians who wish to start the childhood immunization process prior to the walk-in events are invited to make an appointment over the phone. Please call 423-209-8050. No appointment is necessary for the birth certificate/vital records department.

The event will continue to be open on weekdays until August 13th.

For more information click here