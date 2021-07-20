Georgia Playing Down the Hype Surrounding Opener With Clemson

SEC Media Days where we get hyped to talk football.
Except Georgia, at least when it comes to their season opener.
Dawgs get Clemson in a mega show down that Georgia prefers to tone down.

Said quarterback J.T. Daniels:”It’s a big match-up. I mean there’s going to be a lot of hype around it. But I think it’s really important for both teams futures to keep perspective that it’s a week one game.”
Said head coach Kirby Smart:”Neither team will be in the playoffs or out of the playoffs based on the outcome of the game. It’s a lot more important what you do and how you manage the success from that game or the failure from that game.”

