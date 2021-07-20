Former Kansas Forward Silvio De Sousa Announces He’s Transferring to UTC

Former Kansas forward Silvio De Sousa announced on social media he’s transferring to UTC, and he confirmed the news to the Journal-World. The 6’9 De Sousa was on KU’s 2018 Final Four team, although he didn’t play last year.

De Sousa played in 38 games at Kansas. He averaged 2.6 points per game and 2.8 rebounds per game over the 2019-20 season.

He was also suspended for 12 games in January of 2020 after getting in a brawl during the KU-Kansas State game.