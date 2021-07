HARRISON, Tennessee (WDEF) – Firefighters had to deal with several explosions in a garage fire this afternoon in Harrison.

It happened on Banther Road off Highway 58 around 3 PM.

Highway 58 Volunteer firefighters found a two car garage and shop in flames.

Luckily, it was not attached to the house.

But the family car was inside and lost.

One firefighter was taken to the hospital with heat related issues, but no one else was hurt.