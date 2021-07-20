Chattooga Desires to Handle Adversity Better

Chattooga managed only three wins last year, and while head coach Shawn Peek doesn’t want to make any excuses, it wasn’t easy playing in a pandemic.

Said head coach Shawn Peek:”We had our struggles. We were like a lot of people. The COVID was a huge factor in what we were trying to get done, but we were proud of the guys that finished up.”

Said safety Rowan Burdick”When we got to the playoffs, half of our team quit, even though we made it to the playoffs. It’s just. The COVID really messed with us.”

Coach Peek admits the Indians need more fight.

Said Peek:”I think we’ve got to be good at handling adversity. Football is a hard game. Just like life is sometimes.”

Handling adversity will likely be one of the factors in choosing Chattooga’s new quarterback.

Said Peek:”We’ve got two guys we are working, and we like both of them. One is a senior Brody Mobbs, and sophomore Nick Hester. Both of those guys we feel like we can win with either one of them.”

Reporter:”What’s the most dangerous part of this team?”

Said Peek:”We’ve got some guys that can run, but we are very thin. We don’t have a lot of depth.”

The Indians have made the playoffs every year since 2013, a streak they obviously want to keep going.

Said running back Lashaun Lester:”We went 3-8 last year. That’s the worst record I’ve had since I’ve been in high school so far, so yeah it’s kind of like a revenge year for me and the guys.”

