What’s Right With Our Schools: Silverdale Baptist Academy Outdoor Classroom

By
Andrew Harrison
-
0
46

CHATTANOOGA, TN  (WDEF) – Whether you’re growing a garden or a expanding a young mind, sunlight is an essential ingredient. Silverdale Baptist Academy tries to get students outside as much as possible and not just for recess.

Al Rogers is the Director of Outdoor Education at SBA.

He says, “The head of school here at Silverdale Baptist Academy had a vision several years ago of incorporating outdoor education and regular curriculum. Outdoor education in the past has been only associated it seems like with biology and science. Our job or our goal is to incorporate outdoor Ed into every facet of academia.

Ethan Givens is a 7th grader at SBA.

He says, “Well I’m not a good stay steel type of guy. I like to be moving an active so I like to be in the outdoors moving.”

Seventh grader Charlie Leach adds, “I really enjoy fishing. This camp is really interesting because it brings out a lot of speakers to help me learn about rods, reels and lures. So it helps with how they are teaching us.”

Al Rogers lays it out like this,  “We believe and experiential learning here which is instead of sitting in a classroom reading I simply working on equations we do something that will stay with the kids. Like take a class out to our creek, put a basketball in the creek, time it from point a to point b. Measure the distance and put it in an equation and then you can formulate the speed.”

Abigail Greene is an 8th grader at SBA.

She says,  “I’ve always been like more of a “tom boy“ and like to be more outside than inside because I like nature,  and I have cows.”

Chase Turner is a former student and Semi-Pro Fly Fisherman.

He says, “After being in class inside of the classroom it was just a nice breath of fresh air to get outside. And I think by students especially at a young age getting out and observing and learning in the outdoors; it’s such a great foundational peace. And it’s gonna be a passion that lasts a lifetime for them.”

Al concludes, “My job at Silverdale is to help teach teachers to use the outdoors more and their daily routines. It’s just amazing the opportunities. It’s just we got to get outside of our comfort zone. And that is kind of one of the things that we think around here. We say, ‘think outside forget the box’.”

 

 

mm
Andrew Harrison
Andrew Harrison is happy to be back home! He grew up in Chattanooga and is a proud graduate of East Brainerd Elementary and McCallie School. He is a longtime member of St. Martin's Episcopal Church. Andrew started as a studio camera operator at WTVC in Chattanooga, and has 25 years of experience in television. He's worked as photographer, producer, reporter and anchor. Andrew spent the last 20 years in Mississippi, the last 7 anchoring the morning news in Jackson. It's a dynamic market, with no shortage of news, but Andrew is a Tennessean at heart. He's won numerous AP awards for reporting, including Best Franchise for Large Market Mississippi Stations. He was voted the Mississippi Delta's Favorite News Personality. (in 2008) Andrew is a devoted husband and father of two. His wife, Tonya is also from Tennessee. He's a big Titans, Grizzlies and Predators fan, and when it comes to baseball, the Braves will always be number one. You can e-mail him at aharrison@wdef.com.