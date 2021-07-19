Weather Update: Monday’s Forecast – July 19th, 2021

Tennessee Valley (WDEF): A Cooler, Cloudy, & Wet to Start For The Week!



Monday morning will be a mild and muggy start with a lot of patchy fog and a few showers, more moderate to occasionally heavier rain to our South & Southwest. Morning lows between 68 & 72, and the afternoon highs will be a bit cooler – only hitting the upper 70’s. These temperatures will remain well below our seasonal average high, which is 91.

More rain and storms are expected from the early afternoon into the late evening. A few showers possible overnight Monday heading in to Tuesday, and more patchy dense fog will be forming as well. Lows dropping to around 70.

