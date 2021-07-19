Weather Update: Monday’s Forecast – July 19th, 2021

Tennessee Valley (WDEF): A Cooler, Cloudy, & Wet to Start For The Week!
Monday morning will be a mild and muggy start with a lot of patchy fog and a few showers, more moderate to occasionally heavier rain to our South & Southwest. Morning lows between 68 & 72, and the afternoon highs will be a bit cooler – only hitting the upper 70’s. These temperatures will remain well below our seasonal average high, which is 91.
More rain and storms are expected from the early afternoon into the late evening. A few showers possible overnight Monday heading in to Tuesday, and more patchy dense fog will be forming as well. Lows dropping to around 70.
As a front passes, rain showers will continue into early Tuesday but a little drier towards the afternoon with only an isolated chance of a t-storm. Highs will once again be on the cool side, only in the upper 70’s again.
A mit warmer Wednesday, with highs back into the mid 80’s. Clouds mixed with sunshine and the rain and thunderstorm chances will continue throughout the week, Highs staying into the 80’s beginning on Wednesday, and lows around 70.
Keep that radar app and umbrella handy!
91 & 71 are our seasonal highs and lows. The seasonal afternoon highs and the early morning lows are getting a little warmer, week by week.
