Victim dies from injuries in 3 vehicle crash ten days ago

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – A victim of a three vehicle crash ten days ago has died.

It happened on the night of July 9th on Shallowford Road at the Vulcan quarry.

Just before midnight, a Hyundai Sonata crossed the line and hit a Toyota Camry. A Ford Fusion behind the Camry was also involved in the crash.

Three people, in all, were injured.

A 34 year old man who was a passenger in the Camry eventually died from his injuries.

Police are still asking for more information on what happened in the crash.

If you have information, please call 423-698-2525or submit a tip via the CPD Mobile App. You can remain anonymous.