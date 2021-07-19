Victim dies from injuries in 3 vehicle crash ten days ago

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – A victim of a three vehicle crash ten days ago has died.
It happened on the night of July 9th on Shallowford Road at the Vulcan quarry.
Just before midnight, a Hyundai Sonata crossed the line and hit a Toyota Camry. A Ford Fusion behind the Camry was also involved in the crash.
Three people, in all, were injured.
A 34 year old man who was a passenger in the Camry eventually died from his injuries.
Police are still asking for more information on what happened in the crash.
If you have information, please call 423-698-2525or submit a tip via the CPD Mobile App. You can remain anonymous.