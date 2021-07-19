Tennessee postpones Immunization Summit

NASHVILLE, Tennessee (WDEF) – Tennessee’s Department of Health has postponed their annual Immunization Summit as controversy over Covid vaccines continues to swirl around it.

The Department’s website announced the virtual summit was postponed until further notice.

- Advertisement -

But officials are saying they expect to reschedule in the fall.

A spokesperson says they are taking the extra time to make sure all of their information for the summit is focused to parents, not children or teens.

That has been the nub of the controversy over Covid-19 vaccinations.

Lawmakers have been critical of the department for targeting teens directly with vaccine information and drives.

It has been a week since they fired their chief vaccination officials in the fallout.

Dr. Michelle Fiscus claims she has been a political scapegoat in the controversy.

Only five other states have lower Covid vaccination rates than Tennessee (Alabama is the worst).

But TDOH officials are bristling at the idea that their overall immunization program has been compromised by the Covid controversy.

“There has been no disruption to the childhood immunization program or access to the COVID-19 vaccine while the department has evaluated annual marketing efforts intended for parents,” said Tennessee Department of Health commissioner Lisa Piercey, MD, MBA, FAAP.

“The Tennessee Department of Health not only supports immunizations but continues to provide valuable information and access to parents who are seeking vaccinations for their children. We are proud of the efforts of our staff across the state and will continue to promote vaccination and the vaccination work of our partners.”