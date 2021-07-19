TECH BYTE: Top Apps for Concert Tickets

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn, (WDEF) — Things are starting to get back to normal, and that means more live music, sports, and other events.

You can use tech to help you track down tickets.

- Advertisement -

If you’re going to a concert or sporting event anytime soon, you have dozens of smartphone apps that can help you find the best seats.

Ticketmaster is your go-to place for buying verified tickets directly to a game or a show – whether it’s online, or on your phone.

You can even use 3D venue maps to check out where certain seats are before you buy them.

You can also transfer your seats to friends and family for free if they’re going with you.

Nowadays, you’ll often use your Ticketmaster mobile ticket to get into an event, so always make sure your phone’s charged.

The Bandsintown Concerts app is your one-stop-shop for finding live shows.

If you can’t make it to a concert in person, use the app to stay connected with your favorite artists, with virtual shows streamed right on your phone.

You can also get alerts when your favorite band announces an event, and also buy tickets.

The Songkick Concerts app is another good one to have.

It can connect with services you use like Facebook, Apple Music, and Spotify to track the top artists you’re listening to.

You can look at concert listings for every city in the world. Talk about options!

Songkick creators say they’ll even build a personalized local concert guide just for you, so you can add shows to your plans, and set reminders to buy tickets.

Now you won’t be worried about missing a show – just paying for it!

If you’re late to the game buying tickets, and they’re sold out on Ticketmaster, you’re not necessarily out of luck.

Check out the StubHub, and Vivid Seats apps to see what’s available there.

Those are popular places to buy or resell tickets.

Prices may be higher or lower than face value.

The Gametime app is even meant for last minute tickets.

The app creators say prices go down the closer it gets to showtime.

You can be the judge of that.

Make sure to save your tickets in your Apple Wallet app, so you can have easy access to them without using your WiFi or data.

Apple Wallet is also great for saving your airline boarding passes, as well.

It should already be downloaded on your iPhone.