School Board picks an interim superintendent tonight

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – The Hamilton County School board is scheduled to vote on an interim superintendent Monday night.

They announced the three finalists earlier on Monday.

All are in-house candidates.

Dr. Nakia Towns is currently a Deputy Superintendent.

She worked for the Tennessee Department of Education in data research.

Before that, she worked in the Knox County school system management.

Dr. Zac Brown is currently the Director of Induction & Leadership Development for the school system.

He worked her way up through the school system management system, including a stint as principal at Howard.

Dr. Brown also taught at Chattanooga State and Rhea County High School.

Dr. John Tharp has been Executive Director of Harrison Bay and Principal at Red Bank Middle School.

He has also been an associate professor at Clark Atlanta University.

His education career includes posts in Charlotte, Chapel Hill, Greenville, SC, Franklin, TN and the University of Wisconsin- Milwaukee.

The School Board is looking for a replacement for Dr. Bryan Johnson, who left the school system to take a Chief of Staff position at U.S. Xpress in Chattanooga.