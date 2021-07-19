Police recover kidnapped daughter in Collegedale

COLLEGEDALE, Tennessee (WDEF) – Collegedale Police recovered a seven year old girl early this morning in a non-custodial kidnapping case.

Witnesses say Michael Allen Vance entered the home in the Fox Trails subdivision and took his daughter.

- Advertisement -

They say he also tried to take another toddler, but the grandmother was able to get the child away from him.

He fled with the girl.

Police were able to track down Vance and the girl a few hours later with help from Chattanooga Police.

The girl was safe.

Vance faces a charge of Especially Aggravated Kidnapping.