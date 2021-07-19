No Rescheduling of SEC Games This Fall For COVID

SEC Media Days kicked off Monday with an address from commissioner Greg Sankey.

Even though we’re still dealing with COVID, Sankey says teams may have to forfeit games if they’re dealing with the virus this fall.

Said Sankey:”Responsibility is to show up and play as scheduled, and if you can’t, that game has to be disposed of if you will. That’s where the forfeiture comes up because we don’t have the space for rescheduling.”