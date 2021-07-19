Nakia Towns elected interim Superintendent for Hamilton County Schools

CHATTANOOGA, Tennessee (WDEF)- Hamilton County deputy superintendent Nakia Towns was elected interim superintendent Monday.

It was a 5-3 decision in favor of Towns over Zac Brown in the final vote. board member Jenny Hill voted for Towns.

- Advertisement -

“I have complete confidence in Dr. Nakia Towns Edwards. She has been a remarkable leader for us and she is someone that deserves great respect. She has earned great respect and trust and I’m confident she will be able to handle whatever comes our way during this interim period,” said Hill.

Rhonda Thurman on the other hand was one of those who voted for Brown.

“From everyone that worked with him or for him and they gave just the highest of marks. So that’s what I base my decision on. He’s been here and been in lots of different capacities in the school system and that’s why you got my vote,” said Thurman.

The interim superintendent will also potentially need to play a role in ESSER 3 which is resulting in Hamilton county schools receiving $90 million.

“Which made this decision even that much more important. You never wanna take a minute of downtime. Frankly, when it comes to the work, we wanna do on behalf of Hamilton County students,” said Hill.

Finally, the board discussed how they are going to decide on the next superintendent including a look at a potential local candidate.

“Before, I think the reason had to do with that because nobody local at the time wanted to apply. So we didn’t have much of a choice. You know this time it’s a little bit different situation,” said Thurman.