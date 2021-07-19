Hamilton County Hopes That Block Parties Will Lead To More “Shots In The Arm”

By
Dave Staley
-
0
0
Researcher at the University of Pittsburgh works on a COVID-19 vaccine candidate, a fingertip-sized patch with dissolvable microscopic needles, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Photo Date: March 28, 2020
Photo: UPMC / Handout

New numbers from this past week show that almost 60 percent of Hamilton County residents have only partial, or no vaccination protection from the coronavirus.

So with that, the local “medical community” is trying everything it can to increase the vaccination rate.

- Advertisement -

That includes throwing a block party.

At the East Chattanooga Community Center Saturday, there was food, music, dancing and even face painting.

Just a new way, a different way, to get people vaccinated from the virus.

“People face barriers we hadn’t thought about,” according to Maeghan Jones of the Community Foundation.  “Work barriers, child care, concerns about getting sick. We can talk with people and try to put the vaccine into the community.”

This is the third block part held by the “Get Vaccinated Chattanooga Team.”

There’ll be two more this month alone. Targeting specific zip codes.

And understanding that so much of what we know…..is changing on the fly.

“At this point, it’s gonna take one-on-one conversations,” says Patrick Ellis, the Director of Pharmacy at CGI Memorial.  He says the days of mass vaccination events have come and gone.

“So what we’re left with now are people who have legitimate questions.”

“First of all, as a pastor, I can’t tell you how many funerals I’ve done,” says pastor Ternae Jordan.  “Whatever it takes to get vaccines in arms, we must do it. We, as a community, gotta do what we gotta do.”

Saturday’s block party lasted four hours. 26 people received their first vaccination.

Doesn’t seem like a lot, but as community leaders say, that’s 26 more than we had before.

The “vaccination team” will hold its next block party this coming Saturday from 10 to 2, in the parking lot of Calvin Donaldson Elementary.

Previous articleAmerican Rescue Plan Distributes $830 million for educational funding in Tennessee
mm
Dave Staley
Dave joins the News 12 staff after 35 years of anchoring and reporting at a competing station here in the Chattanooga market. Dave has been honored with multiple awards in the arena of sports reporting. He is an eight time NATAS MidSouth Emmy Award nominee, winning the coveted award three times. Dave has also won ten Edward R. Murrow regional awards for sports reporting, winning the national Edward R. Murrow sports reporting award three times. He's also won multiple Associated Press and Society of Professional Journalists sports reporting awards. Dave is also a member of the Greater Chattanooga Sports Hall of Fame. Dave came to Chattanooga after starting his TV career in Wyoming and Colorado. He was born and raised in northern Minnesota, graduating from Hibbing Community College. He's also a graduate of the former Brown Institute of Broadcasting in Minneapolis. Dave is happily married to his lovely wife Ginnia. They are blessed with a houseful of pets, both dogs and cats. They enjoy a wide array of hobbies. For Dave, golf is at the top of the list. Feel free to get in touch with Dave at dstaley@wdef.com. He'd love to hear from you!!