Gators Coach Dan Mullen Desires Bigger SEC Cross Over Games

By
Rick Nyman
-
0
12

Florida hosts Alabama in one of the SEC’s marquee match-ups this fall in a rematch of last year’s league title game. It’ll be the first time Bama has been to the swamp in ten years. Gators coach Dan Mullen wishes the SEC would change their policy requiring certain cross over rivalries between East and West division teams.

Said Mullen:”You know I’d love to do away with the permanent cross-over team, so you get these types of games more often. I think for the players. For the fan bases. There’s non conference teams that are going to visit the Swamp a lot more than conference teams. I think you’d love to see maybe a better rotation of those teams.”

- Advertisement -
Previous articleNo Rescheduling of SEC Games This Fall For COVID
Next articleBraves-Padres Rained Out on Monday Night
mm
Rick Nyman
Rick Nyman grew up in Anniston, Alabama and attended the University of Alabama. His television career started at WJSU-TV in Anniston where he had the opportunity to cover SEC football with Alabama and Auburn. Anniston is just 20 minutes from the Talladega Speedway, so NASCAR was a big part of his sports coverage. Due to this he was able to interview Davey Allison, Dale Earnhardt, Jeff Gordon, and several other top-name NASCAR drivers. Rick's next television job was in Savannah, Georgia, where he covered basketball player Kwame Brown (now with the Washington Wizards), who later became the first ever high school player selected as the top pick in the NBA draft. He covered the PGA Tour's annual swing thru Hilton Head and also had the opportunity of covering the Atlanta Falcons Super Bowl appearance in 1999 in Miami. Rick especially enjoys all the atmosphere, tradition and drama of college football. He also likes profiling sports personalities and learning what drives them both on and off the field. If he's not covering sports, he's either watching Seinfield or David Letterman, playing golf, reading, or working out. What he enjoys about Chattanooga is the passion people have for sports. The mountainous region of Chattanooga reminds him of his hometown of Anniston, which also has big, beautiful trees and plenty of hills. You can contact Rick at rnyman@wdef.com.