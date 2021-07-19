Gators Coach Dan Mullen Desires Bigger SEC Cross Over Games

Florida hosts Alabama in one of the SEC’s marquee match-ups this fall in a rematch of last year’s league title game. It’ll be the first time Bama has been to the swamp in ten years. Gators coach Dan Mullen wishes the SEC would change their policy requiring certain cross over rivalries between East and West division teams.

Said Mullen:”You know I’d love to do away with the permanent cross-over team, so you get these types of games more often. I think for the players. For the fan bases. There’s non conference teams that are going to visit the Swamp a lot more than conference teams. I think you’d love to see maybe a better rotation of those teams.”