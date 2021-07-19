Central Purple Pounders Hoping Experience Will Key More Wins

We kick off our 30-in-30 high school football previews with Central.
Even though their nickname is the Purple Pounders, Central hasn’t been pounding many opponents recently, and they hope that might change this season.

Over the last two seasons, Sequoyah is the only team Central has defeated on the field.
Said head coach Curt Jones:”Well the one thing that we are really counting on is the last two years we’ve been so young. Two years ago we started 16 freshmen. Last year those freshmen were sophomores. Fortunately now they are juniors, and we’ve got a very strong senior class.”
The Purple Pounders will be experienced except at quarterback where two freshmen will fight for the starting job.
Said Jones:”It’s going to be a battle between Ronye Watson and Houston Boykin. Both of them are very athletic. Have a very good skill set, so we’re looking forward to that.”
At least the freshman QB’s will have some weapons.
Said running back Noah Collins:”All of us have amazing speed. We can get down field. We all can catch. So once we get in green grass, it’s over with.”
Some early wins might help a team that hasn’t enjoyed a winning record since 2017.
Said running back Michael Watson:”My thing more importantly is we’ve got to prove it to ourselves before we prove it to anybody that we can be the team that we own ourselves up to be.”
Said Collins:”There are haters all around. These past years, we haven’t done ourselves justice. I promise you this year is going to be our pop out year. That’s putting a chip on my shoulder. Don’t knock it off please.”
Said Jones:”The one thing we didn’t learn how to do last year was to finish, and that’s what we’re hoping they have accomplished this year is learning how to finish and be successful that way.”
Said Collins:”I want an amazing season. It’s my senior year. I want to go out with a bang.”

