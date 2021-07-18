Russell returns to Base-Vols

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WDEF) — Good news for the Base-Vols coming late Saturday night. Heavy hitter and team leader Evan Russell has opted to come back for a second senior season. Russell is taking advantage of the extra COVID year after not being drafted last week. Russell was a consistent force for the College World Series Vols this year, batting .238 with 14 home runs.

Back to work 🛠 pic.twitter.com/12hgbumWSm — Evan Russell (@EvanRussell_4) July 18, 2021