Weather Update: Friday’s Forecast – July 16th, 2021

Tennessee Valley (WDEF): More Typical Summer Weather For Today, But Don’t Put Away The Rain Gear Just Yet … We’ll Need It Throughout The Weekend!
Expect fair skies to continue through the morning. Otheriwse, warm and muggy with a little patchy fog. Lows 68-72.
Hot and humid again for Friday afternoon with partly cloudy skies. A few isolated late-day showers and storms are likely with highs between 90-92. The heat index will be well into the mid & upper 90’s. A few lingering showers and thundershowers possible Friday night. with lows around 70.
The weekend is looking more unsettled with scattered showers and storms likely both Saturday and Sunday. Highs will stay in the 80’s with lows near 70, and that same wet weather pattern may continue through early Tuesday before a little drier weather moves in for late Tuesday and Wednesday.
Keep that radar app and umbrella handy!
91 & 71 are our seasonal highs and lows. The seasonal afternoon highs and the early morning lows are getting a little warmer, week by week.
