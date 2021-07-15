Youth Police Academy in Cleveland Takes Place This Week

CLEVELAND (WDEF) – The Youth Police Academy hosted by the Cleveland Police Department is in its sixth year running.

The week long camp allows local youth to have some fun and learn hands-on what police do.

“I wanted to give them a very close look at all the different aspects of what we do and how it all plays together,” says Jennifer Samples, Community Officer with the Cleveland Police Department.

Meeting police dogs, learning about hostage negotiations and even detonating a teddy bear are a few of the activities the kids ages nine to 14 are participating in.

The opportunity to lear about pills…

“I didn’t know half of what drugs are and with medication, you would have to match up the number on the medication with the pill,” says Dylan from Cleveland.

…and the real danger of illegal drugs…

“I saw pictures of people that didn’t have anything on their face and then I saw their face five months after doing drugs and it was really bad,” she says.

It all made a lasting impression.

“We let them smell marijuana because we want them to understand as they get older and they have that smell on their mind, they will think that’s a bad choice,” Officer Samples says. “They will think, maybe I shouldn’t get in this car. Maybe this friend is making bad decisions. I don’t want to be tied in with this.”

If you know a kid interested in attending Youth Police Academy in Clevland for next year, sign up is in March through their Facebook page.

