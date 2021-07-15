Weather Update: Thursday’s Forecast – July 15th, 2021

Tennessee Valley (WDEF): Mainly Dry And Hot For Thursday, But Don’t Put Away The Rain Gear Just Yet … We’ll Need It Throughout The Weekend!
This Morning: Fair to partly cloudy through the morning. Very muggy as well with a lot of patchy fog likely in most of the area. Lows between 68 & 72.
This Afternoon: More sunshine will return for Thursday afternoon. It’ll be mainly dry (yes, we’ll see an isolated stray pop up shower or storm) and a little hotter with highs between 90 & 92. The heat index will back in the mid & upper 90’s.
Tonight: Fair and muggy for Thursday night with lows 70-72. Again, some fog likely forming by early morning Friday.
Tomorrow: Hot again for Friday with a few afternoon showers and storms returning with highs near 90, and again, tomorrow’s heat index levels will be in the mid and possibly upper 90’s.
The weekend is looking more unsettled with scattered late day showers and storms more likely. Highs will stay in the 80’s with lows near 70, and that same wet weather pattern will continue through the beginning of next week.
Keep that radar app and umbrella handy!
91 & 71 are our seasonal highs and lows. The seasonal afternoon highs and the early morning lows are getting a little warmer, week by week.
Make sure you & your family stay in touch with us. Remember the Storm Team 12 app can always bring you the latest weather alerts for your location as well as Titan Radar. Download it for free from your app store – just search “WDEF Weather”.