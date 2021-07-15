‘Tiny homes for the homeless’

CHATTANOOGA, Tennessee (WDEF)- A Chattanooga man wants to bring tiny homes to the Chattanooga homeless population.

Joshua Kapellusch brings water to homeless people in Chattanooga.

He said as a veteran he wants to continue to serve his country and he sees part of that as helping serve the homeless.

He said he has spoken at Chattanooga city Council meetings the last three weeks about how to give the homeless a better life. He thinks tiny homes could be a good idea.

“It’s a great idea to provide at least temporary housing because basically a tiny house requires list materials less cost and less design and infrastructure and they’re movable if they’re on wheels. So we can set up a temporary plan for navigating. We can even apply these people to build their own homes and take them with them if they find a different area that’s better fitted for their needs so it’s a transitional type of housing,” said Kapellusch.

He says he has a meeting in August with the mayor’s office to discuss what can be done.