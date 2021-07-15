Superintendent Bryan Johnson final school board meeting

CHATTANOOGA, Tennessee (WDEF) – “My hope is that I have not just made the bed but I’ve made it a little bit better so that when you look at the days ahead you see a difference has been made,” said Superintendent Bryan Johnson.

Hamilton County Superintendent Bryan Johnson said goodbye to Hamilton County as superintendent.

“I can share so many stories. I can remember the first two battles. I won’t call them fights, that we went after,” said Johnson.

During the meeting, the School board members sang praises of Johnson and how great he has been over the past four years as county superintendent.

“You created a culture that is going to live way beyond you,” said Tiffanie Robinson.

“Because for four years you’ve done what’s right for children in Hamilton County not just a child or a certain population you did what was right for children,” said Karitsa Jones.

Eastside Elementary principal Greg Wilkey thanked Johnson at the meeting and says he was named a principal by Johnson.

“He’s been very supportive. He’s been very progressive with a start in vision towards Hamilton County he’s very collaborative he seeks advice from school leaders and parents. I just really like the way he approaches situation by getting buy-in from the community,” said Wilkey.

“Thank you for allowing me to serve and I look forward to seeing you in the community if any of you know how to fish or Golf let me know because I’m not good at either one of them but it’s been my pleasure,” said Johnson.

As for the next step, Chairman Joe Wingate asked interim superintendent candidates to express interest by Monday. Thurman had a failed motion of tabling the interim search until after a district 9 board member was elected.

Wingate’s motion was approved. A special school board meeting will be held Monday at 5:30.