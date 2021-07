“Do The Right Thing” Honors Collegedale Teacher

Dave joins the News 12 staff after 35 years of anchoring and reporting at a competing station here in the Chattanooga market. Dave has been honored with multiple awards in the arena of sports reporting. He is an eight time NATAS MidSouth Emmy Award nominee, winning the coveted award three times. Dave has also won ten Edward R. Murrow regional awards for sports reporting, winning the national Edward R. Murrow sports reporting award three times. He's also won multiple Associated Press and Society of Professional Journalists sports reporting awards. Dave is also a member of the Greater Chattanooga Sports Hall of Fame. Dave came to Chattanooga after starting his TV career in Wyoming and Colorado. He was born and raised in northern Minnesota, graduating from Hibbing Community College. He's also a graduate of the former Brown Institute of Broadcasting in Minneapolis. Dave is happily married to his lovely wife Ginnia. They are blessed with a houseful of pets, both dogs and cats. They enjoy a wide array of hobbies. For Dave, golf is at the top of the list. Feel free to get in touch with Dave at dstaley@wdef.com . He'd love to hear from you!!