No charges filed so far in Road Rage shooting Wednesday night

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Investigators say a fatal shooting last night at a traffic intersection was a case of road rage.

It happened at the traffic light at 1300 block of Hickory Valley Road and the I 75 entrance ramp.

They say witnesses confirm that the shooting victim got out of his vehicle and began assaulting the other driver in his car.

The driver produced a gun and shot 44 year old Travis Peyson, who died later at a hospital.

Police are not filing charges against the driver at this point, but the case will be reviewed by the District Attorney’s Office.