Mobile Learning Lab Rocks HCS

CHATTANOOGA, Tennessee – (WDEF) – There are many ways a youngster can learn subjects such as math and science.

The Hamilton County Schools System has come up with a very unique way to teach the kids.

It’s the first-ever Hamilton County Schools Mobile Learning Van.

In a sense, it’s self explanatory.

The first stop of the season was East Ridge Elementary.

In a nutshell, the van goes around our area, and teaches kids everything from math and science to the arts.

Will it work? Will the kids learn something?

Well Rita Schubert, who’s an English teacher, says it will.

“I think they’ll have so much fun, says Schubert. I think every time they see that blue mini-bus driving up, they will rush towards it, and want to be a part of it!”

The goal of this program is to reach out, especially to our under-served communities. K through five.

Understanding and showing that learning happens everywhere.

Not just inside a building during the school year.

If this catches on, the eventual plan is for the learning van to make stops at a wide variety of locations.

To include neighborhoods, apartment complexes……even grocery store parking lots.

Jennifer Defur is also an English teacher at East Ridge Elementary. Jen says it comes down to getting the word out!

“What we do is have our principal do a call out to all of our parents, says Defur.

Stating the date, time and location of the Mobile Learning Van. We tell them what activities will be involved.

And then the families can contact us if they’re interested.”

There is one other goal the school system would like to achieve.

That is to help parents engage in their child’s education.