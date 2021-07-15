Former Tennessee Vaccine official speaks out about firing

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn (WDEF) – The Tennessee Department of Health is stopping all vaccine outreach for adolescents-even for vaccines not related to Covid-19.

Just this week, one of the state’s medical directors was fired.

Dr. Michelle Fiscus says it was all over an argument about vaccinating children against covid-19.

Dr. Fiscus claims it all began when she shared a memo of Tennessee’s police, which allows some children between the ages of 14 and 17 to get medical treatment -including some vaccines – without parental consent.

“So I put it into a memo, sent it to those providers to answer the questions that they had asked. And what resulted was some blowback with accusations that I was actually trying to subvert parental authority and target children,” says Dr. Michelle Fiscus, Former Tennessee Vaccine health official.

The Tennessee state health department is not commenting on the termination and it has not been confirmed that Dr. Fiscus’ memo is what led to the firing. 

