Braves deal for former Lookout OF Joc Pederson

By
Angela Moryan
-
0
14

ATLANTA (WDEF) — A deal that could save the rest of the season for the beat-up Braves just went down Thursday. All-Star outfieler Joc Pederson is coming in hot to Hotlanta.

The former Chattanooga Lookout is heading back to the southeast after batting .230 for the Chicago Cubs in the first half of the season. Pederson spent most of his career with the Dodgers, helping LA beat the Braves in the NLCS last season before winning the World Series.

- Advertisement -

The left-handed batter went to the injured list in May with left wrist tendinitis. However, since returning, he’s batted .256 with 10 home runs. Just two years ago, Pederson hit a career-best 36 home runs in one season.

Braves give up Single-A first baseman Bryce Ball from Rome in the trade.

Previous articleHere is why one Doctor recommended firing Tennessee’s vaccination leader
Next articleSuperintendent Bryan Johnson final school board meeting
mm
Angela Moryan
Angela joined the News 12 team in November of 2017 as the weekend sports anchor and reporter. Angela is a proud member of an Army family, which means she has hometowns all over the Eastern Seaboard. Most recently, she calls Peachtree City, Georgia, home, where she graduated from Trinity Christian School and spent her free time driving her purple golf cart. She then headed to Milledgeville, Georgia, to attend Georgia College and State University. A proud Bobcat, Angela graduated Summa Cum Laude with a BA in Mass Communication and represented her December 2016 class as one of three valedictorians. Angela comes to the Scenic City from Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, where she worked at the NBC affiliate, WMBF News. Before the big move, she worked as Georgia College's Sports Information Assistant, which let her get paid to be the Bobcats' biggest fan. It all started in Savannah, Georgia, though, where she interned for SAV's number one station, WTOC. When she's not working, you can find Angela watching the New York Giants, Rangers or basically any other game that's on. She also loves traveling, hiking and exploring new places, all with her camera in hand. If you have any story ideas, big or small, feel free to reach out to her on Facebook and Twitter, or email her at amoryan@wdef.com."