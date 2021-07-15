Braves deal for former Lookout OF Joc Pederson

ATLANTA (WDEF) — A deal that could save the rest of the season for the beat-up Braves just went down Thursday. All-Star outfieler Joc Pederson is coming in hot to Hotlanta.

The former Chattanooga Lookout is heading back to the southeast after batting .230 for the Chicago Cubs in the first half of the season. Pederson spent most of his career with the Dodgers, helping LA beat the Braves in the NLCS last season before winning the World Series.

The left-handed batter went to the injured list in May with left wrist tendinitis. However, since returning, he’s batted .256 with 10 home runs. Just two years ago, Pederson hit a career-best 36 home runs in one season.

Braves give up Single-A first baseman Bryce Ball from Rome in the trade.