Weather Update: Wednesday Night’s Forecast – July 13th, 2021

Tennessee Valley (WDEF): Mainly Dry And Hot For Thursday, But Don’t Put Away The Rain Gear Yet!
Fair to partly cloudy through the night time. Muggy overnight with a little patchy fog possible late. Lows near 70.
More sunshine will return for your Thursday. Mainly dry and a little hotter with highs around 90. The heat index will back in the low to mid 90’s. Fair and muggy Thursday night with lows 70-72.
Hot again for Friday with a few PM showers and storms returning with highs near 90.
The weekend is looking more unsettled with scattered PM showers and storms more likely. Highs will stay in the 80’s with lows near 70, and that same wet weather pattern will continue through the beginning of next week.
Keep that radar app and umbrella handy!
91 & 71 are our seasonal highs and lows. The seasonal afternoon highs and the early morning lows are getting a little warmer, week by week.
