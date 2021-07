CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Chattanooga Police are investigating a shooting Wednesday night off of I 75.

It happened at the intersection of Hickory Valley Road and East Brainerd Road, next to the Bargain Hunt around 9:40 PM.

- Advertisement -

There was also a wreck reported at that same location at the same time, but we do not know yet if the two cases are related.

Police have blocked off Hickory Valley Road while they investigate.