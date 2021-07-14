Red Wolves Beat Tormenta 2-1 to Move Into First Place Tie

(utsports.com) BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The Southeastern Conference office announced Wednesday that redshirt senior wide receiver Velus Jones Jr. and senior defensive back Alontae Taylor will join head coach Josh Heupel to represent...
(utsports.com) BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The Southeastern Conference office announced Wednesday that redshirt senior wide receiver Velus Jones Jr. and senior defensive back Alontae Taylor will join head coach Josh Heupel to represent...
East Ridge, TN-(WDEF-TV) The Chattanooga Red Wolves got a goal in the 87th minute to beat South Georgia Tormenta 2-1 on Wednesday night at CHI Memorial Stadium. The victory moves Chattanooga into a first place tie in the USL League One standings.
Juan Galindrez got the Red Wolves on the board in the first half, and Chattanooga enjoeyd a 1-0 advantage at halftime. South Georgia tied the match in the 70th minute on a penalty kick. Then in the 87th minute, the Red Wolves Mark Hernandez booted a pass to Rafael Mentzingen who headed home the winning goal. With the win, the Red Wolves remain unbeaten at home this year.
- Advertisement -
Anytime. Anywhere.
Talk To Us
Talk to News 12 anchors, reporters and meteorologists. When you see news happening, share it! We’d love to hear from you.