Red Wolves Beat Tormenta 2-1 to Move Into First Place Tie

East Ridge, TN-(WDEF-TV) The Chattanooga Red Wolves got a goal in the 87th minute to beat South Georgia Tormenta 2-1 on Wednesday night at CHI Memorial Stadium. The victory moves Chattanooga into a first place tie in the USL League One standings.

Juan Galindrez got the Red Wolves on the board in the first half, and Chattanooga enjoeyd a 1-0 advantage at halftime. South Georgia tied the match in the 70th minute on a penalty kick. Then in the 87th minute, the Red Wolves Mark Hernandez booted a pass to Rafael Mentzingen who headed home the winning goal. With the win, the Red Wolves remain unbeaten at home this year.