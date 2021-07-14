Net Resource Foundation serving the community while navigating the pandemic

CHATTANOOGA, Tennessee (WDEF) – Net Resource Foundation continues to navigate the pandemic while still feeding families in need in South Chattanooga

The right hand feeding organization was established by Net Resource Foundation to help meet the nutritional needs of families in the area.

- Advertisement -

Free to anyone in need, the store has feed more than 350 residents and purchased over 7,000 pounds of food.

“Rewarding part of serving the community. It’s fun doing it and we know that we’re helping people that are in need and that’s really the rewarding part we’re doing God’s service is how I think about it,” said Executive Director Raquetta Dotley.

The store opens every Wednesday at 1, April through November at the west side church.