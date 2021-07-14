“Light Up Tennessee” coming to East Ridge

EAST RIDGE, Tenn (WDEF) – For three nights, the evening skies of East Ridge will be glowing and full of color when the “Light Up East Ridge” hot air balloon event comes to Camp Jordan. Beginning July 30 through August 1, ten hot air balloons will be on static display daily from 5:30 until 9:00pm at Camp Jordan Park in East Ridge.

The community is invited to come and watch the glowing colorful hot air balloons expand and light up at night.

Towering seven stories high, visitors sharing their photos of the magnificent balloons on @balloonglows social media sites will have a chance to win a tethered ride.

“The park is really looking forward to this unique attraction which will be on display for three days at Camp Jordan,” said Adam Wilson, Parks and Recreation Director for East Ridge. “We look forward to hosting visitors from all over the Tennessee Valley.”

Admission is charged by the vehicle with an option to purchase limited VIP parking. A limited amount of tethered ride tickets will also be available for purchase. For additional information, go to www.balloonglows.com.