High School Football Jamboree Returning to Finley Stadium For 3 Days in August

(press release) In less than one month,23-teams will take to the field this August in the annual Best of Preps Jamboree Presented by Chattanooga Sports at Finley Stadium set for August 12-13-14. For the first time in its history, the Jamboree will take place over a three-night period instead of two.

Teams making their debut in this event include South Pittsburg, Marion County, Lookout Valley and includes the return of Silverdale Academy. There will beseven quarters of action on Thursday and eight quarters of play on Friday and Saturday. Admission will be $10 each day.

Intriguing matchups include Marion County and East Ridge on Thursday night, Cleveland plays Ooltewah and McCallie to close out the night on Friday while South Pittsburg makes their entrance on Saturday against Red Bank and Bradley. East Hamilton, Notre Dame, Baylor and Walker Valley play the late games on Saturday.

Thursday 8/12

6:00 – Hixson vs Sale Creek

6:30 – Signal Mountain vs Silverdale

7:00 – Hixson vs Silverdale

7:30 – Marion County vs Sale Creek

8:00 – CCS vs Signal Mountain

8:30 – Marion County vs East Ridge

9:00 – CCS vs East Ridge

Friday 8/13

6:00 – Boyd vs Brainerd

6:30 – Boyd vs Tyner

7:00 – Soddy vs Brainerd

7:30 – Ooltewah vs Lookout Valley

8:00 – McCallie vs Tyner

8:30 – Soddy Daisy vs Lookout Valley

9:00 – Ooltewah vs Cleveland

9:30 – McCallie vs Cleveland

Saturday 8/14

6:00 – Red Bank vs South Pittsburg

6:30 – Bradley vs Howard

7:00 – Bradley vs South Pittsburg

7:30 – Red Bank vs Walker Valley

8:00 – East Hamilton vs Howard

8:30 – Baylor be Walker Valley

9:00 – East Hamilton vs Notre Dame