Forbes Names Tennessee Valley Federal Credit Union Best-In-State Credit Union in Tennessee

CHATTANOOGA, TN (Press Release) — Tennessee Valley Federal Credit Union, based in Chattanooga, Tenn., has been recognized on the Forbes list of America’s Best-In-State Credit Unions 2021. This prestigious award is presented by Forbes and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider. The awards list was recently announced and can currently be viewed on the Forbes website.

To gauge which firms have the most satisfied customers, Forbes partnered with market research firm Statista to survey nearly 25,000 people in the U.S. about their banking relationships. Consumers were asked 20 questions about their financial dealings. The credit unions and banks were rated on overall recommendations and satisfaction, as well as five subdimensions (trust, terms and conditions, branch services, digital services and financial advice). Overall scores ranged from 77.38 to 95.63. Of the more than 5,000 credit unions nationwide, only 3.6 percent made the list.

Of the 5,068 credit unions and 4,978 banks, TVFCU received the highest score in the nation.

“We are extremely humbled to be recognized by Forbes as the Best-In-State Credit Union in Tennessee, and to have the highest survey score of all financial institutions is awesome,” said Todd Fortner, president and CEO of TVFCU. “This designation is incredible, and meaningful in that we did not apply or lobby for this result as it was our members who completed the anonymous survey by Statista, which further exemplifies the significance of the results. This award is a testament to TVFCU’s commitment to member service and to the communities we serve. We are proud of our staff for their dedication to service, and we thank our members for great survey responses.”