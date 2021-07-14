Drug overdose deaths soared in 2020; hear from Chattanooga Recover Center about what can be done to decrease these numbers

CHATTANOOGA, Tennessee (WDEF) –2020 saw Drug overdose deaths reached the highest number ever recorded according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“We’re seeing rates of people passing away, we’re seeing rates of suicide jump. We’re seeing more desperation of the addict wanting to get the next fix if you will,” said Executive Director of Outreach Jacob Pressley with Chattanooga Recover Center.

According to the CDC, More than 93,000 people died from drug overdoses in 2020.

That’s a nearly 30% increase from the over 72,000 deaths for 2019.

Pressley said this is due in large part to people’s mental health during the pandemic.

“So what is really done is just isolate people into a place of feeling alone. Getting bored, feeling a lack of purpose because they’re not around the people they were before. I think we’re made to be in communities,” said Pressley.

He said during the past year-plus it’s been tough to establish that connection with people while they are struggling with addiction.

“That’s why it spiked, there was a loss of connection. We did the best we could with therapy through zoom. Relying on our medical team here just trying to work extra hard work and showing up and just talk from a distance. There is something about that human connection,” said Pressley.

Pressley said as a person in recovery himself, he had to focus on self-care during the pandemic.

“Everyone was isolated, it wasn’t just me it wasn’t just you, it wasn’t just our clients. I had to be adamant about what recovery looks like,” said Pressley.

He said for the number of overdose deaths to decrease the connection needs to be there and a focus on people’s mental health.

We believe that mental health and substance abuse go together and it is important to treat both aspects in order to achieve long-term,” said Pressley.

Pressley said numbers have been also going up over the past several years due to fentanyl being added.

If you or someone you know is struggling with addiction you can call Chattanooga Recover Center at 423-210-4754.