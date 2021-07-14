21 year old woman shot Wednesday morning

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – A 21 year old woman was shot this morning in the Brainerd area.

It happened just before 10 AM in the 500 block of Haymore Avenue, near Shallowford and Tunnel Boulevard.

By the time officers arrived, she was already on her way to the hospital in a private vehicle.

Police report she suffered a non life threatening wound.

They say the shooting was domestic in nature.

Investigators say she was in an argument with a suspect who produced a gun and shot her.

But they have not charged anyone at this time.

Police ask that anyone with information to please call 423-698-2525 or submit a tip via the CPD Mobile App. You can remain anonymous.