Weather Update: Tuesday Afternoon’s Forecast – July 13th, 2021

Tennessee Valley (WDEF): Storm Chances Continue, but Decrease Mid-Week!
Mild start this morning in the mid 60’s to low 70’s with some areas of patchy fog thanks to last night’s downpours. We have more storm chances for this afternoon and evening. Overall, going to be a warm and muggy Tuesday afternoon with partly sunny skies and highs near 85. A late night shower or storm is not ruled out for the nighttime with lows near 70.
Muggy and mild start to Wednesday with more shower and thundershowers chances towards the afternoon. It’ll be hotter for the afternoon with highs near 88 and heat index values as hot as the mid 90’s.
Partly to mostly sunny or Thursday with highs around 90. A few PM showers and storms will return for Friday and for next weekend as well.
Keep that radar app and umbrella handy!
91 & 71 are our seasonal highs and lows. The seasonal afternoon highs and the early morning lows are getting a little warmer, week by week.
