"I Want to be a Ray" Lee Pitcher Logan Workman After Tampa Draft Selection

By
Rick Nyman
-
0
9

Soddy Daisy, TN-(WDEF-TV) Lee Flames pitcher Logan Workman heard his name called in the 7th round of the MLB Draft on Monday by the Tampa Rays. Workman had a stellar senior season at Lee going 8-1 with an ERA under two.

Said Logan:”We had all talked about it since last year that this year that it was draft year. That was the thing that we were going for. I think it was a great experience. When I got the call from my agent that hey, Tampa has got you. You want to do it. I said let’s go. I want to be a Ray. I was told you have an elite change-up. You have a really good change-up. A pro ball change-up. A major league change-up. Taking that and running with it, so that was the one thing that I focused on the most.”

Rick Nyman
