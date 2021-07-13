Tennessee now will not acknowledge National Immunization Awareness Month

NASHVILLE, Tennessee (WDEF) – Reports out of Nashville on Tuesday are showing just how far the Tennessee Department of Health is going to avoid immunization controversy now after criticism from lawmakers.

NewsChannel 5 Investigates has obtained documentation that the Health Commissioner has instructed their employees not to mention that August is National Immunization Awareness Month.

This follows a legislative hearing in which lawmakers took the Department to task for promoting Covid-19 vaccines to teens who may not have permission from their parents to get the shots.

Here is the fallout so far:

— Commissioner Piercey has stopped any immunization events on school property.

— Also no vaccine events with organizations who work primarily with children and adolescents

— No proclamations or releases on the upcoming immunization month leading up to the school year.

— A freeze on all communications about immunizations, whether Covid or not.

— The department has fired their immunization plan leader, Dr. Michelle Fiscus, without explanation. She says she is being made a scapegoat for the benefit of lawmakers.

Some of those lawmakers have threatened to dissolve the Department of Health over how old a teenager must be to get a vaccine on their own.

The issue started over the Department sending out reminder notices to teens to get their second vaccines this summer.