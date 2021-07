CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Chattanooga Police have arrested a suspect in a shooting over the Fourth of July weekend on Lee Highway.

A 63 year old man was shot while sitting in his vehicle in the 7700 block on Friday afternoon on July 2nd.

Investigators have now charged 34 year old Sean Tyler Griffith with Attempted First Degree Murder, Aggravated Assault and a gun charge.

He is now in the Bradley County Jail waiting to be returned to Hamilton County.