Second suspect charged with sexual battery at Baptiste facility

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Chattanooga Police have charged a second suspect with sexual battery at a care facility on Vance Avenue.

22 year old Florencia Guadalupe Renderos Morales is charged with one count of Sexual Battery by an Authority Figure.

She was arrested in Houston, Texas.

Police say the victim in this case is not the same as in the case against Randi Duarte.

Police say her victim was a minor teen boy who fled the facility and is now back with family in Guatamala.

But both were staying at the Baptiste Groupe facility at the old Tennessee Temple dorms that have been housing immigrant children.

The state has since suspended their license but the organization is trying to get it back.

They have provided housing for immigrant children and teens for years.