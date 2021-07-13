Police say homeless man stabbed woman who gave him a place to stay

DALTON, Georgia (WDEF) – Dalton Police have charged a suspect in a stabbing this morning.

It happened at a home on Straight Street around 8:30 AM.

Police say a woman had been allowing a homeless man to stay at her place but was kicking him out.

Witnesses tell them that the woman stood in the door blocking it, saying that he was not allowed back inside.

They say he then stabbed her in the neck and fled.

She was flown to a hospital for treatment.

Police were able to track down Shaquae Robinson a short time later and arrest him.