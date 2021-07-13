Miner killed in East Knox mine collapse

MASCOT, Tennessee (WDEF) – A collapse at a zink mine in East Tennessee has claimed the life of one miner and injured two others.

It happened at the Nyrstar Mine in rural East Knox County.

- Advertisement -

Officials say the other mine employees have all been accounted for.

They have not identified the victim who was killed.

The two other injured workers are reported in serious condition.

This is not the first tragedy for the company.

Two other people have died this year at their other locations in Tennessee.

Nyrstar is an international zink mining company with three locations in the state, East Knoxville, Cookeville and Clarksville.