Grundy County shutting down Palmer Elementary School

PALMER, Tennessee (WDEF) – Weeks before the new school year, Grundy County’s board of education has decided to close the Palmer Elementary School.

Swiss Memorial and Palmer will be consolidated for the upcoming year.

- Advertisement -

Director of Schools, Dr. Donald C. Durley, says most of the employees will be moved to Swiss Memorial in Gruetli Laager.

The Palmer students will be enrolled at Swiss Memorial.

The school system is trying to work out the new bus schedules now.

“Parents may take part in GCS Open Enrollment, but this requested reassignment is dependent upon availability at each individual school. Open Enrollment will be July 15th and 22nd at GCHS (9:00 am -12:00 pm).”