Chattanooga artist chosen to create Thaddeus Stevens Monument

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn (WDEF) – A Chattanooga artist is making history by creating the second sculpture in the nation of the historical figure Thaddeus Stevens.

Artist Alex Paul Loza was chosen to complete this project from a nationwide search by the Thaddeus Stevens Society in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania.

Stevens was a U.S. congressman known for playing a part in the creation of the 14th Amendment.

The amendment addresses citizenship, due process and equal protection under the laws, passed during the post-Civil War Reconstruction period.

“We hear a lot about national heroes but this is an unsung hero we don’t know about that has influenced our politics, lifestyle and everything. The more I learn about him the more I see that I could connect with him. As an artist I feel like my art is just a visual voice of the community,” says Alex Paul Loza, Artist.

The dedication of the sculpture will be held at Gettysburg, Pennsylvania on April 2, 2022 and will be installed in the Gettysburg historical district.