Chattanooga artist chosen to create Thaddeus Stevens Monument

By
Joeli Poole
-
0
0

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn (WDEF) – A Chattanooga artist is making history by creating the second sculpture in the nation of the historical figure Thaddeus Stevens.

Artist Alex Paul Loza was chosen to complete this project from a nationwide search by the Thaddeus Stevens Society in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania.

- Advertisement -

Stevens was a U.S. congressman known for playing a part in the creation of the 14th Amendment.

The amendment addresses citizenship, due process and equal protection under the laws, passed during the post-Civil War Reconstruction period.

“We hear a lot about national heroes but this is an unsung hero we don’t know about that has influenced our politics, lifestyle and everything. The more I learn about him the more I see that I could connect with him. As an artist I feel like my art is just a visual voice of the community,” says Alex Paul Loza, Artist

The dedication of the sculpture will be held at Gettysburg, Pennsylvania on April 2, 2022 and will be installed in the Gettysburg historical district. 

Previous articleHamilton County Schools Superintendent Dr. Bryan Johnson Resigns
mm
Joeli Poole
Joeli Poole joined the WDEF News 12 Team in April 2019 as a Reporter and Producer. You can find her reporting during the week and when not on camera; she's producing the 6 and 11 shows. Joeli grew up with a love for reporting, starting in middle school. She has been the anchor for her middle and high school TV stations, along with the Sports Anchor for her College TV Station. Joeli grew up in Baton Rouge, Louisiana and moved to Tennessee when she 10 years old. She went to Cleveland Middle school and Walker Valley High School. She graduated in May of 2019 from the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga with a bachelor's degree in Communications. Being from the area, Joeli loves being able to help tell the stories of her community. In her spare time, Joeli enjoys watching her LSU Tigers, hiking, and playing with her dog. Feel free to email any story ideas at jpoole@wdef.com.