Weather Update: Monday’s Forecast – July 12th, 2021

Tennessee Valley (WDEF): More Storm Chances for Today & Tuesday!
Morning lows for Monday will be between 68 & 72, with a lot clouds and only a few areas of fog.
Monday Afternoon: Scattered rain and thunderstorms are expected, along with an isolated risk for strong to possibly severe storms, some of which could contain high winds & hail. Otherwise, mainly cloudy, warm, & very muggy. Highs only between 82 & 84. 91 degrees is our “seasonal” high for this time of year.
Overnight: Mostly cloudy, a few areas of fog may be popping up, and lows around 72. Most – not all, but most – of the showers will be ending late tonight. 71 degrees is our “seasonal” morning low, so we’ll probably nail that one right on the head.
Tuesday: More of the same. Partly to mainly cloudy with a few pop-up showers and storms. Temperatures again below normal with highs only between 83 7 86.
Shower & storm chances begin dropping Wednesday, and mostly dry conditions for Thursday, Showers again likely for the upcoming weekend.
Keep that radar app and umbrella handy!
91 & 71 are our seasonal highs and lows. The seasonal afternoon highs and the early morning lows are getting a little warmer, week by week.
