Tennessee vaccine director says she has been fired

NASHVILLE, Tennessee (WDEF) – Tennessee’s top vaccination officials tells a newspaper that she has been fired from her job on Monday.

Dr. Michelle Fiscus was the medical director for vaccine-preventable diseases and immunization programs at the Tennessee Department of Health.

- Advertisement -

She tells the Tennessean newspaper that the Department of Health fired her on Monday and provided the termination letter.

It does not explain why she was fired.

But Dr. Fiscus told the paper she is a scapegoat over the controversy of targetting teenagers for Covid-19 vaccinations.

Several state lawmakers have taken the department to task for encouraging teens to get vaccinated and holding special vaccination events for them.

They called her out by name in a hearing last month.

A spokesperson for the Department declined to comment on the firing to the paper.n new information. The details of the Mature Minor Doctrine have been publicly available on the health department’s website since at least 2008. The doctrine was established in 1987, according to the health department.

Fiscus said the language in the letter was provided to her by the health department’s attorney, who said at the time it had been “blessed by the governor’s office.”