As summer heats up, car thefts and burglaries on the rise

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – In Chattanooga, the temperature isn’t the only thing that’s rising.

“If they see a car that’s sitting idly, running in a parking lot and they have access to it, they will take it,” says investigator Nicholas Hayes with CPD Auto Crimes Unit.

They say that car thefts and burglaries happen more often in the Summer.

“With school being out and this time of year, we see a rise in auto thefts and auto burglaries, especially in populated areas like apartment complexes and parking garages,” says Hayes.

The problem has gotten so bad, there’s actually some ordinances that are meant to make you more careful with your vehicle.

“If you run into a gas station or running into your house to warm up, don’t do that. That’s actually a city ordinance as well, not to leave an unattended vehicle running,” says Hayes.

And if your car has been broken into or stolen, Hayes says things like Ring Doorbells can come in handy.

“Preserve that video evidence so that when a detective or the officer does come out to take that report, you have that to give to them,” Hayes says.

And although it might seem obvious, not locking your vehicle is one of the most common ways that thieves are able to steal or burglarize your car. So when you’re parking, always make sure you lock up.

“Thirty two percent of the vehicles that were broken into were unlocked vehicles. So thirty two percent of those could have been prevented just locking your vehicle,” says Hayes.